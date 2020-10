SCHUMMER - Penelope A.(nee Stauch)Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Schummer; devoted mother of Jean (Mark) Yetto, David (Lizeth) Schummer, Susan (Michael) Lynch and the late Michael Schummer; cherished grandmother of sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Clifford and Cecelia Stauch; dear sister of Debra Stauch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Thursday, from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope For Cats, Inc., PO Box 243, N. Boston, NY 14110. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com