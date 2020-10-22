SCHUMMER - Penelope A.
(nee Stauch)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Schummer; devoted mother of Jean (Mark) Yetto, David (Lizeth) Schummer, Susan (Michael) Lynch and the late Michael Schummer; cherished grandmother of sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Clifford and Cecelia Stauch; dear sister of Debra Stauch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Thursday, from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope For Cats, Inc., PO Box 243, N. Boston, NY 14110. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.