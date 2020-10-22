Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Penelope A. SCHUMMER
SCHUMMER - Penelope A.
(nee Stauch)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest on October 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Schummer; devoted mother of Jean (Mark) Yetto, David (Lizeth) Schummer, Susan (Michael) Lynch and the late Michael Schummer; cherished grandmother of sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Clifford and Cecelia Stauch; dear sister of Debra Stauch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Thursday, from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope For Cats, Inc., PO Box 243, N. Boston, NY 14110. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.