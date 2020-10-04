Menu
Peter A. CASAGRANDE Jr.
CASAGRANDE - Peter A., Jr.
Born March 25, 1957, passed away suddenly at his home in Delray Beach, FL. He is survived by his mother Janet M. (late Dr. Peter A.) Casagrande; sisters Linda (Michael) Lopian, and Nancy (Klaus) Casagrande-Koeller; loving uncle of Kailey (Rafael) Lopian-Artiles, Erik and Sarah Lopian, Maxwell and Christian Koeller. A private service will be held at a later date. If you wish, donations can be made in Peter's memory to: Save the Michaels of the World, Inc., 737 Delaware Ave. Suite 101, Buffalo, NY 14209.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
