DeBlasi - Peter A.
December 1, 2020 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Karen J. (nee DiMino) DeBlasi; devoted father of Nicole Lehsten (Doug Clark) and Rosie Geiger (Tyler Geiger); cherished grandfather of William and David Lehsten, Lola and Lucy Geiger, Chey, Jadyen, and Eric; dear brother of Annmarie (Barb) DeBlasi, Rick (Laurie) DeBlasi, and Angela (Jim) Robinson; loving uncle of Bridget, Jim, Elizabeth, Jordan, Noelle, Stacy, Rick, and Paige; also survived by many family and friends. Friends received Sunday, December 6 from 1-4 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. To ensure safety and health of family and guests, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. Peter's family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness to honor his memory. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.