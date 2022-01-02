Brown - Peter F.
December 22, 2021 of Lake View, NY. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Schmittendorf) Brown; devoted father of Brad (Natasha) Brown, Alicia Brown, Candi (Mike) Costanzo, and Melanie (Tony) Shannon; dear father-in-law of Kevin Shanks; cherished grandfather of Mike, Kev, Nick, Jake, Nate, and Malana; loving brother of Lu Brown, Tim (Cathy) Brown, and the late Judi (late Matt) Paddy, late Flo (late Dale) Ruhl, and late Susan Brown; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.