Peter F. BROWN
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Brown - Peter F.
December 22, 2021 of Lake View, NY. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Schmittendorf) Brown; devoted father of Brad (Natasha) Brown, Alicia Brown, Candi (Mike) Costanzo, and Melanie (Tony) Shannon; dear father-in-law of Kevin Shanks; cherished grandfather of Mike, Kev, Nick, Jake, Nate, and Malana; loving brother of Lu Brown, Tim (Cathy) Brown, and the late Judi (late Matt) Paddy, late Flo (late Dale) Ruhl, and late Susan Brown; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Paul II Church
2052 Lakeview Ave, Lake View, NY
My condolences to Pete´s family. I remember all the good times with Pete in the Kingsmen. May he Rest In Peace.
Gordon & Mary Ann Sage
Friend
January 2, 2022
