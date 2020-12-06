Menu
Peter C. BALBUZOSKI
BALBUZOSKI - Peter C.
December 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Casimer and Dorothy (nee Kijewski) Balbuzoski; dearest brother of Judith Siejak and Michael Balbuzoski; uncle of Constance (Jeff ) Muntz, late Brittney Balbuzoski and Ciera Balbuzoski; great-uncle to Eric Brown and Sophia Balbuzoski; also survived by cousins. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date and time. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
