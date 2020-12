BALBUZOSKI - Peter C.December 3, 2020. Beloved son of the late Casimer and Dorothy (nee Kijewski) Balbuzoski; dearest brother of Judith Siejak and Michael Balbuzoski; uncle of Constance (Jeff ) Muntz, late Brittney Balbuzoski and Ciera Balbuzoski; great-uncle to Eric Brown and Sophia Balbuzoski; also survived by cousins. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date and time. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com