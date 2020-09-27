SMOUSE - Peter C.
Of Buffalo; entered into rest September 23, 2020; loving son of the late Leroy and Joan Smouse; dear brother of Eva Smouse and Valerie (Joseph) Intorre; fond uncle of Adam Intorre, Sarah (Benjamin) Roland, Tiffany Smouse; and great-uncle of Fredrick, Elizabeth and Josiah Roland. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com