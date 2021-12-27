Menu
Peter COSGROVE
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
COSGROVE - Peter
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away suddenly December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Tammey (nee Franklin); loving father of Jessica; dearest brother of Dr. Anne Cosgrove (Dr. Dennis Reid), Thomas (Judith), Ellen (Peter) El Hawa, the late Mary (Andrew) Sciandra, the late Mark and Michael Cosgrove; predeceased by his parents Thomas and Edna; cherished dog dad of Chloe and Sophie. "Uncle Pillow" survived by many nieces and nephews. Peter recently retired from the Erie County DA office where he prosecuted DWI's for the last 30 years. Peter was deeply loved by his family and will truly be missed. Family will be present Wednesday, 2-8 PM, at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and West Seneca Police Department. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Dec
29
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
Pete was always special. He always had a smile and welcome for you. He was immensely kind. I am so saddened by his death. May he RIP
Marie Cosgrove Shea
December 28, 2021
John and Kim LaFond
December 28, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers during this difficult time. True professional, GOD BLESS.
GRISANTI FAMILY
December 28, 2021
I often worked with Peter when I was a NY State trooper. It was Always a pleasant experience! Peter was friendly, prepared and a true professional. So sorry for your loss
Dan deacon
Work
December 28, 2021
Pete was one of the great ones...prayers for his family...
Jimmy D
Friend
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Michele Shine
December 27, 2021
