COSGROVE - Peter
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away suddenly December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of Tammey (nee Franklin); loving father of Jessica; dearest brother of Dr. Anne Cosgrove (Dr. Dennis Reid), Thomas (Judith), Ellen (Peter) El Hawa, the late Mary (Andrew) Sciandra, the late Mark and Michael Cosgrove; predeceased by his parents Thomas and Edna; cherished dog dad of Chloe and Sophie. "Uncle Pillow" survived by many nieces and nephews. Peter recently retired from the Erie County DA office where he prosecuted DWI's for the last 30 years. Peter was deeply loved by his family and will truly be missed. Family will be present Wednesday, 2-8 PM, at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Prayer Service will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Seneca Volunteer Fire Department and West Seneca Police Department. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2021.