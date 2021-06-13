COSTA - Peter L.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie C. Costa; devoted father of Vincenza Costa, Peter (Anne) Costa, Maria (Matthew) Yee, Lawrence (Pam) Costa, Joseph (Jaki) Costa and Emil Costa; cherished grandfather of Teresa, Coral, Nicole (Joseph Mallaber), Anthony, Jessica, Benjamin, Joseph Jr. (Kara) and Jamie (Bryan); adored great-grandfather of Angelos, JJ, Joseph III and Colton; loving son of the late Lorenzo and Vincenza Costa; predeceased by two brothers Charles and Lawrence. Peter was a WWII US Army Veteran. Services were held privately. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.