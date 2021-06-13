I first met Peter (Mr Costa back then) in the summer of 1965 when I (age 12) began work in the bag room at the Lancaster CC to earn money to pay for my first year at Canisius High School. Amazing that our paths would cross again some 40+ years later. I will always remember him as an intelligent, thorough and truly kind person. May he Rest In Peace.

Jim OBrien June 15, 2021