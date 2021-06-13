Menu
Peter L. COSTA
COSTA - Peter L.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 7, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Marie C. Costa; devoted father of Vincenza Costa, Peter (Anne) Costa, Maria (Matthew) Yee, Lawrence (Pam) Costa, Joseph (Jaki) Costa and Emil Costa; cherished grandfather of Teresa, Coral, Nicole (Joseph Mallaber), Anthony, Jessica, Benjamin, Joseph Jr. (Kara) and Jamie (Bryan); adored great-grandfather of Angelos, JJ, Joseph III and Colton; loving son of the late Lorenzo and Vincenza Costa; predeceased by two brothers Charles and Lawrence. Peter was a WWII US Army Veteran. Services were held privately. Entombment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
I first met Peter (Mr Costa back then) in the summer of 1965 when I (age 12) began work in the bag room at the Lancaster CC to earn money to pay for my first year at Canisius High School. Amazing that our paths would cross again some 40+ years later. I will always remember him as an intelligent, thorough and truly kind person. May he Rest In Peace.
Jim OBrien
June 15, 2021
