DUNKOWSKI - Peter
September 14, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late Leo and Dorothy (nee Dominiak) Dunkowski. Loving brother of Timothy (late Christine) and Steven. Cherished uncle of Tammy (Steven) Ratcliff and Jennifer (Robert) Livingston. Great-uncle of Zachary, Emily, Timothy, Kayla, Kennedy, Sydney and Avery. Also survived by cousins and relatives. Peter enjoyed camping with his nieces, traveling and going to the casino. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.