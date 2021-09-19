Menu
Peter DUNKOWSKI
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
DUNKOWSKI - Peter
September 14, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of the late Leo and Dorothy (nee Dominiak) Dunkowski. Loving brother of Timothy (late Christine) and Steven. Cherished uncle of Tammy (Steven) Ratcliff and Jennifer (Robert) Livingston. Great-uncle of Zachary, Emily, Timothy, Kayla, Kennedy, Sydney and Avery. Also survived by cousins and relatives. Peter enjoyed camping with his nieces, traveling and going to the casino. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
Smolarek Funeral Home
May God bless you all in your time of grief. Rest in peace Peter.
John and Marsha Zolnowski
Friend
September 19, 2021
