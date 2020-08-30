FARRELL - Peter
August 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa Farrell; loving father of Stacey Farrell, Thomas Farrell and Lilian Farrell; grandfather of Olivia and Scarlet Farrell; son of Patricia (nee Gilbert) Farrell and the late John Farrell Sr.; dear brother of Terrence Farrell, Kathleen (David) Gian and the late John Farrell Jr.; survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, September 8th, from 6-9 PM at Nickel City Cigars, 284 Franklin St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Peter was a Conductor for CSX Railroad and served our country in the US Navy as a Torpedoes Mate. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.