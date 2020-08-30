Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peter FARRELL
FARRELL - Peter
August 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Lisa Farrell; loving father of Stacey Farrell, Thomas Farrell and Lilian Farrell; grandfather of Olivia and Scarlet Farrell; son of Patricia (nee Gilbert) Farrell and the late John Farrell Sr.; dear brother of Terrence Farrell, Kathleen (David) Gian and the late John Farrell Jr.; survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Tuesday, September 8th, from 6-9 PM at Nickel City Cigars, 284 Franklin St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Peter was a Conductor for CSX Railroad and served our country in the US Navy as a Torpedoes Mate. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.mertzfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.