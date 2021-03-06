Menu
Brother Peter J. HENDERSON FSC
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1306 Hertel Ave
Buffalo, NY
HENDERSON FSC - Brother Peter J.
February 27, 2021. Beloved son of the late Joseph J. and Anna Henderson; brother of the late Anne Marie (William Gilbert) Lloyd. Brother Peter is survived and will be deeply missed by his niece and nephews, Susan, David and Peter and many cousins. Family and friends may call Sunday, 4-7 PM, at the School Chapel of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, 845 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cullen Center for the Arts. COVID-19 restrictions may cause delays. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Christian Brothers Endowment Fund. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
School Chapel of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute
845 Kenmore Ave, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
Brother Peter was the MasterMinds coach at St. Joseph's for a number of years in the early 2000's, and he was always a great person to talk with. A magnificent presence, with a clever sense of humor, and a special connection to the kids. I always enjoyed talking with him when I saw him at the meets. Sincerest sympathies on your loss.
Scott Kroner
March 6, 2021
Spoke with Bro. Peter many times...wished I had met and known him much earlier...one of life's quality human beings. Rest in peace, my friend.
jim koller
March 6, 2021
