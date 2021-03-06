HENDERSON FSC - Brother Peter J.
February 27, 2021. Beloved son of the late Joseph J. and Anna Henderson; brother of the late Anne Marie (William Gilbert) Lloyd. Brother Peter is survived and will be deeply missed by his niece and nephews, Susan, David and Peter and many cousins. Family and friends may call Sunday, 4-7 PM, at the School Chapel of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, 845 Kenmore Ave., Kenmore. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Cullen Center for the Arts. COVID-19 restrictions may cause delays. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Christian Brothers Endowment Fund. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.