Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter Frederick HOPKINS
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
HOPKINS - Peter Frederick
Age 54 of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a short illness on September 29, 2021, at MUSC Hospital. Born on October 9, 1966 in Buffalo, NY. Peter is survived by his loving and caring family including daughters, Emma Rose Hopkins and Charlotte Lily Hopkins of Burbank, CA; siblings, William Pratt Hopkins of New York City, Richard Crary Hopkins of Williamsville, NY, Allison Kellogg Hopkins of Charleston, SC and parents, Allison Regan Hopkins and Richard Orne Hopkins of Mount Pleasant, SC. Peter is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A graduate of The Park School of Buffalo and New England College with a BA in Theater, Peter studied acting and designed and built sets. While at NEC, he worked on the student newspaper and performed with the 1988 Theater Tour, traveling throughout The United Kingdom. A lover of nature and the water, he spent his childhood summers on the Canadian shores of Lake Erie with three generations of the Hopkins family. Peter attended Camp Pemigewassett with his brothers in Wentworth, NH, where he so enjoyed the nature program, Gilbert and Sullivan theater productions and hiking The White Mountains. In later life he was a counselor at Camp Weona in Gainsville, NY and led the Nature and Drama programs. During the winter months Peter enjoyed skiing in New York, Colorado and New Hampshire with his family and friends. Peter spent most of his professional career in television production and news research for the entertainment news show EXTRA TV in Glendale, CA. He also worked as a segment producer for Fox News Channel and ABC Daytime TV and as a talent manager for Lee Daniels Entertainment Company, all in New York City. Peter was an avid reader and a sports, arts, movie and theater enthusiast, as well as a life long Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan. His interests and hobbies included cooking, baking, swimming, traveling, painting and classical music. He attended Grace Church Cathedral, where he was a member. Peter loved exploring art galleries, museums, the low country of SC, Nantucket, the beaches on both coasts, walking his dogs and most importantly, spending time with his beloved family. Peter's quick wit, charm and kindness will be missed dearly by all those that were fortunate to have known him. Peter's Celebration of Life will take place with a funeral service on Wednesday, December 29th, at 2 PM at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC (masks required), with a reception immediately following. In the lieu of flowers, you may donate in Peter's memory to Grace Church Cathedral. https://www.gracechurchcharleston.org/giving-serving


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Grace Church Cathedral
98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
To Mr. Hopkins: Please accept my condolences on the loss of your beloved son. I am so sorry for your loss.
Robert Trusiak
Family
December 30, 2021
Dick, Honey and family I´m so sorry. I can´t even imagine. What an accomplished young man. He will be missed by many. Will be praying for the entire family.
Therese Pitrelli
Family
December 22, 2021
Dick and Honey - So sorry to hear of Peter's passing. Glad to see that he was able to spend time with you in Charleston. My deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Nancy Pawlowicz
December 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family over Peter´s passing...we ALWAYS had such interesting and fun times together at Park...Peter will definitely be missed by many ...Steve Dombrowski
Stephen Dombrowski
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results