HOPKINS - Peter Frederick
Age 54 of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a short illness on September 29, 2021, at MUSC Hospital. Born on October 9, 1966 in Buffalo, NY. Peter is survived by his loving and caring family including daughters, Emma Rose Hopkins and Charlotte Lily Hopkins of Burbank, CA; siblings, William Pratt Hopkins of New York City, Richard Crary Hopkins of Williamsville, NY, Allison Kellogg Hopkins of Charleston, SC and parents, Allison Regan Hopkins and Richard Orne Hopkins of Mount Pleasant, SC. Peter is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. A graduate of The Park School of Buffalo and New England College with a BA in Theater, Peter studied acting and designed and built sets. While at NEC, he worked on the student newspaper and performed with the 1988 Theater Tour, traveling throughout The United Kingdom. A lover of nature and the water, he spent his childhood summers on the Canadian shores of Lake Erie with three generations of the Hopkins family. Peter attended Camp Pemigewassett with his brothers in Wentworth, NH, where he so enjoyed the nature program, Gilbert and Sullivan theater productions and hiking The White Mountains. In later life he was a counselor at Camp Weona in Gainsville, NY and led the Nature and Drama programs. During the winter months Peter enjoyed skiing in New York, Colorado and New Hampshire with his family and friends. Peter spent most of his professional career in television production and news research for the entertainment news show EXTRA TV in Glendale, CA. He also worked as a segment producer for Fox News Channel and ABC Daytime TV and as a talent manager for Lee Daniels Entertainment Company, all in New York City. Peter was an avid reader and a sports, arts, movie and theater enthusiast, as well as a life long Buffalo Bills and Sabres fan. His interests and hobbies included cooking, baking, swimming, traveling, painting and classical music. He attended Grace Church Cathedral, where he was a member. Peter loved exploring art galleries, museums, the low country of SC, Nantucket, the beaches on both coasts, walking his dogs and most importantly, spending time with his beloved family. Peter's quick wit, charm and kindness will be missed dearly by all those that were fortunate to have known him. Peter's Celebration of Life will take place with a funeral service on Wednesday, December 29th, at 2 PM at Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC (masks required), with a reception immediately following. In the lieu of flowers, you may donate in Peter's memory to Grace Church Cathedral. https://www.gracechurchcharleston.org/giving-serving
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.