CARNEY - Peter J.
Of North Tonawanda, November 20, 2020. Son of the late Richard and Anna Carney; beloved husband of Karen Carney; loving, devoted father of Ryan Carney; brother of the late Patrick Carney. Visitation Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Face Coverings and Social Distancing required, occupancy restrictions may cause delay in entering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.