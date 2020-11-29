Menu
Of Amherst, November 12, 2020. Beloved son of Betty Loiacono Testa and the late Peter D. Testa; dear brother of Vincent (Cheryl), Michael (Tracey Miles), Paul (Annette) Testa and the late Kathleen Murphy and Steven Testa; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Spirit RC Church, 85 Dakota Ave., near Delaware Ave., Buffalo, Monday (Dec. 7) at 10 AM. Meet at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please be mindful of required face masks and social distancing recommendations. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Peter holds a Master's Degree in Education; he retired in 2006 from Buffalo Public Schools in Special Education and Guidance Counselor. Memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 631, Buffalo 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent online to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
