KETTERER, Peter J. - We choose to see beyond our vision, to feel that which cannot be touched and to believe in God whose divine plan is revealed every day in the miracle that is life - our Peter at peace in God's love for eight years today!

YOUR DEVOTED SOUL MATE AND PARTNER, MICHAEL McQUADE, AND WINNIE, YOUR PRECIOUS KITTY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.