MICHAELS - Peter

October 25, 2020 of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of Shirley (Hassett)Michaels; loving father of Colleen Michaels and Dale Michaels; cherished grandpa of Savannah; brother of Christine (late Tony) Yaskavich and Mike Michaels; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday Morning from 9-11 AM, at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca and in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church at 11 AM. Friends invited flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.