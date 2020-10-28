Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Peter MICHAELS
MICHAELS - Peter
October 25, 2020 of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of Shirley (Hassett)Michaels; loving father of Colleen Michaels and Dale Michaels; cherished grandpa of Savannah; brother of Christine (late Tony) Yaskavich and Mike Michaels; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday Morning from 9-11 AM, at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca and in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church at 11 AM. Friends invited flowers gratefully declined.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.