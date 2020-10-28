MICHAELS - Peter October 25, 2020 of Cheektowaga. Beloved husband of Shirley (Hassett)Michaels; loving father of Colleen Michaels and Dale Michaels; cherished grandpa of Savannah; brother of Christine (late Tony) Yaskavich and Mike Michaels; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Friday Morning from 9-11 AM, at Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St., (one block east of Union Rd.) West Seneca and in Fourteen Holy Helpers RC Church at 11 AM. Friends invited flowers gratefully declined.