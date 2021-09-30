NUGENT - Peter C.
Of Amherst; entered into rest peacefully on September 27, 2021 at the age of 79; Beloved husband of Gail P. (nee Tarbox) Nugent. Devoted father of Shawn Nugent, Timothy (Erin) Nugent and Carolyn (Tom) Gorczynski. Cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren. Brother of Michael (Rachel) Nugent and Susan (Don) Galli. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, in St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst at 9:00 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mr. Nugent was an Air Force veteran, a retiree of Fidelis Care as Director of Marketing, Eucharistic Minister at both St. Leo the Great Church and St. Benedict Church and a Past-President of the St. Benedict Holy Name Society. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.