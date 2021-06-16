PETRAKIS - Peter
Suddenly, at the age of 69, on June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Lina) Petrakis; dearest father of Chris and Danielle; brother of Jimmy (Peggy) and Harry (Linda); brother-in-law of Ted, David (Michelle) and Mark Lina; survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; also survived by his loving companion Bailey "Boo." No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Friday, June 18th at 10:30 AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville. Interment following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a future date. Peter was a retiree of American Axle and was an avid sports fan. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.