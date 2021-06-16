Menu
Peter PETRAKIS
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY
PETRAKIS - Peter
Suddenly, at the age of 69, on June 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Lina) Petrakis; dearest father of Chris and Danielle; brother of Jimmy (Peggy) and Harry (Linda); brother-in-law of Ted, David (Michelle) and Mark Lina; survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; also survived by his loving companion Bailey "Boo." No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to be held on Friday, June 18th at 10:30 AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville. Interment following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Peter's Life will be held at a future date. Peter was a retiree of American Axle and was an avid sports fan. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY
Jun
18
Interment
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Pete was a wonderful man and terrific Uncle. He will always be in my heart. So sorry for your Loss Aunt Debbie, Chris and Danielle. He will be terribly missed. I love you guys.
Katie
Family
June 18, 2021
To know Pete was a privilege. He was one of the best guys I´ve ever met. And to say he meant a lot to his family is an understatement. He will be missed by many and we are all here for your family. Best Pastitsio ever :]
Samanntha Cartonia
Family
June 18, 2021
Pete the Greek. A gentleman, friend, loving father and husband. We all will miss Peter and his unselfish personality, always willing to help in any way possible. Debbie, Danielle and Chris you are in my prayers. I'm proud and glad that I got to know Pete and call him my friend.
Rich Amoroso
Friend
June 16, 2021
Debbie, so sorry to hear about Peter's passing.
Anthony Priore
Family
June 16, 2021
My love and Prayers go out to your entire family at this time. Pete was, to me and my husband a great friend and will be forever missed. His willingness to help all in any way will be a cherished memory. He has certainly earned his place with our Lord. All my Love.
Cathy Pierce
June 16, 2021
