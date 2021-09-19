Menu
Peter Robert PICCILLO
PICCILLO - Peter Robert
Passed away peacefully September 16, 2021 at age 67, beloved husband of Kimberley S. (nee Supples) Piccillo; son of Rita (nee Vaccaro) (Dr. Fred, Jr.) Chapman and the late Peter Piccillo; brother of John Piccillo and Diane (Gary) Middione. Peter was a longtime retired member of Laborers Local 210; a graduate of Seneca Vocational; recipient of the Buffalo Harvard Cup Hall of Fame 2000. Avid cook and gardener; uncle, friend and husband. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peter's memory to Shanor Fund c/o ECMC Lifeline 462 Grider St., Buffalo, NY 14215. Please visit Peter's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Sep
22
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Dear Kim and Families, I am very sorry for your loss. Ay your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of Pete and joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. May God bless you and your families! Shirley
Shirley Chang
Work
September 22, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always.

MaryBeth Max Rubano
Friend
September 19, 2021
MaryBeth Max Rubano
September 20, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always.
MaryBeth Max Rubano
Friend
September 19, 2021
