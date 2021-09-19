PICCILLO - Peter Robert
Passed away peacefully September 16, 2021 at age 67, beloved husband of Kimberley S. (nee Supples) Piccillo; son of Rita (nee Vaccaro) (Dr. Fred, Jr.) Chapman and the late Peter Piccillo; brother of John Piccillo and Diane (Gary) Middione. Peter was a longtime retired member of Laborers Local 210; a graduate of Seneca Vocational; recipient of the Buffalo Harvard Cup Hall of Fame 2000. Avid cook and gardener; uncle, friend and husband. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 3-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., Buffalo where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Peter's memory to Shanor Fund c/o ECMC Lifeline 462 Grider St., Buffalo, NY 14215. Please visit Peter's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.