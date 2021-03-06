When we think of Pete we will always remember his quite demeanor, his love of family and friends, his willingness to help in such an effortless way. He enjoyed his garden, loved his music, golf and going to the track. We will always remember his sense of humor, his deep devotion to God and family. It is difficult to imagine our lives without him but we will carry thoughts of him and his strong character with us the rest of our lives with much love. I will always remember our wrestling matches as kids on Howell St.

Michael and Kathy Platek Family March 7, 2021