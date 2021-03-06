PLATEK - Peter J.
Of Buffalo, NY, March 4, 2021, at age 67. Loving son of the late John and Emily Platek; dear brother of June (Michael) Anzalone, John (Claire Arnone) Platek, and the late Mary Beth Platek; fond uncle of Lauren and Stephen Anzalone; also survived by aunts and cousins. Visitation is being held privately by the immediate family. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's RC Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, Monday (March 8th) at 11 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Peter was retired from Independent Health. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to The National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
. Please share online condolences with the family at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.