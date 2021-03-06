Menu
Peter J. PLATEK
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
PLATEK - Peter J.
Of Buffalo, NY, March 4, 2021, at age 67. Loving son of the late John and Emily Platek; dear brother of June (Michael) Anzalone, John (Claire Arnone) Platek, and the late Mary Beth Platek; fond uncle of Lauren and Stephen Anzalone; also survived by aunts and cousins. Visitation is being held privately by the immediate family. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy's RC Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, Monday (March 8th) at 11 AM. Please assemble at church and be mindful that face coverings and social distancing are required. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Peter was retired from Independent Health. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to The National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. Please share online condolences with the family at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy's RC Church
565 East Park Dr, Tonawanda, NY
Kolano Funeral Home
Deepest condolences to Pete's family and friends.
Jim Lester
March 9, 2021
When we think of Pete we will always remember his quite demeanor, his love of family and friends, his willingness to help in such an effortless way. He enjoyed his garden, loved his music, golf and going to the track. We will always remember his sense of humor, his deep devotion to God and family. It is difficult to imagine our lives without him but we will carry thoughts of him and his strong character with us the rest of our lives with much love. I will always remember our wrestling matches as kids on Howell St.
Michael and Kathy Platek
Family
March 7, 2021
We send our thoughts to Pete's family. A gathering of friends was always more fun, more interesting, and full of good music when Pete was there. It is hard to think of him leaving the Buffalo community so sudden and at such a young age. Pete - you will always be remembered as a treasured friend.
Ron and Judy Dewald
March 7, 2021
So sorry to see this. Pete was one of my favorite people at IHA. I was glad we were able to reconnect on FB. Rest in peace.
Eileen (Fraas) Dobrzenski
March 6, 2021
I worked with Peter at BCBS. Always a fun and happy guy.
Patty Colosimo
March 6, 2021
Dear Cousin Pete, you are now reunited with family in heaven. I always enjoyed the times we got to spend together.
Joseph Pietras
Family
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss of Pete and i had worked with him at Blue Cross many years ago
jeannette brennan
March 6, 2021
Please accept my sincere and heartfelt sympathy on your loss Words are never adequate at a time like this. Know that you are in my prayers and may God be with you all.
Florence Michalski
March 6, 2021
