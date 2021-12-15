Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter L. PULLMAN
ABOUT
North Tonawanda High School
PULLMAN - Peter L.
Age 94, of Tonawanda, New York passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joan Mann Pullman, who he married May 26, 1953; dear father Karen (Richard) Wagner and Peter L. Pullman, Jr.; grandfather of Jessica (Jacob) Bindert and Eric Wagner; great-grandfather of Leo and Elise Bindert; brother of Helen (late Russell) Coran and late Nicholas (late Jerrene) Pullman. Private Services will be held for the family. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials in Peter's name may be made to the Notre Dame Club of Buffalo Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1245, Williamsville, NY 14321. Peter graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 1945 and the University of Notre Dame in 1949, served as a Desk Sgt., Military Police in the 101st Airborne Div. during the Korean War, was a retired Administrator from General Motors Tonawanda Complex, did Litigation Consulting for Raichle, Banning, Weiss and Stephens and was a long time member of Tan Tara Golf Club and an avid reader of history. Online condolences to denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Dearest Pullman Family. Please accept my condolences. He kindly helped me at a difficult time and I will always remember him for that. Rest in Peace.
Tina Phufas Derouicge
Friend
December 16, 2021
To our dear cousin Helen...know we are thinking of you..praying for all during this difficult time. May he rest in peace in the presence of our Loving God and family..we love you...
Susan Nardozzi
Family
December 16, 2021
I will hold dear my 86 years of memories of you.... Rest in peace, Taki.... Eternal be your memory... You will be so missed by all.... xxxooo +++
Helen
Family
December 16, 2021
In memory of a dear brother, you will be dearly missed by all!!! xxxooo +++
Helen Pullman Coran
Family
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results