PULLMAN - Peter L.
Age 94, of Tonawanda, New York passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joan Mann Pullman, who he married May 26, 1953; dear father Karen (Richard) Wagner and Peter L. Pullman, Jr.; grandfather of Jessica (Jacob) Bindert and Eric Wagner; great-grandfather of Leo and Elise Bindert; brother of Helen (late Russell) Coran and late Nicholas (late Jerrene) Pullman. Private Services will be held for the family. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials in Peter's name may be made to the Notre Dame Club of Buffalo Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1245, Williamsville, NY 14321. Peter graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 1945 and the University of Notre Dame in 1949, served as a Desk Sgt., Military Police in the 101st Airborne Div. during the Korean War, was a retired Administrator from General Motors Tonawanda Complex, did Litigation Consulting for Raichle, Banning, Weiss and Stephens and was a long time member of Tan Tara Golf Club and an avid reader of history. Online condolences to denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2021.