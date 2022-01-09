SCHUMACHER - Peter R., Jr.
Of South Buffalo, NY, January 3, 2022. Step-father of Teri Miracle; loving son of the late Peter R. Sr. and Patricia M. (LaPress) Schumacher; brother of Nadine M. Schumacher, Kimberly A. (Mark) Miller, Maria L. Schumacher, Christine J. (Timothy) Seguin and Teresa M. Schumacher; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your memories and online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.