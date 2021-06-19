SEYMOUR - Peter "Pj Bear"

Passed away at the age of 15 in his home, surrounded by his loving parents, on June 17th, 2021. Though PJ Bear left this world too soon, he forever changed the lives of those who loved him. PJ Bear is survived by his parents, Peter and Lisa (Coia) Seymour, his sister, Samantha Seymour, his grandparents, David and Barbara (Muffoletto) Coia and many aunts, uncles and cousins. PJ Bear will be laid to rest at Woodlawn cemetery in Orchard Park near his grandparents, Chester and Dorothy (Herman) Seymour, after a private service with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo in PJ's name.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 19, 2021.