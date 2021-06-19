SEYMOUR - Peter "Pj Bear" Passed away at the age of 15 in his home, surrounded by his loving parents, on June 17th, 2021. Though PJ Bear left this world too soon, he forever changed the lives of those who loved him. PJ Bear is survived by his parents, Peter and Lisa (Coia) Seymour, his sister, Samantha Seymour, his grandparents, David and Barbara (Muffoletto) Coia and many aunts, uncles and cousins. PJ Bear will be laid to rest at Woodlawn cemetery in Orchard Park near his grandparents, Chester and Dorothy (Herman) Seymour, after a private service with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo in PJ's name.
Deepest condolences to your family for your loss! Heaven gained a beautiful "Angel"! Love and prayers for your family!
John and Rose Taddio
Family
June 22, 2021
Dear Sam and family, Thinking of you with love and prayers. ~ Mrs. Dils
Annette
June 21, 2021
Lisa, Peter and Samantha - We are so very sorry for your loss. The love and care you gave to PJ these past many years will always be an inspiration. May he rest in peace with love in his heart and peace in yours. We are praying for the Seymour, Coia and Peters families in the days and weeks ahead.
Beth Marabella Peck
June 20, 2021
Much love and prayers to Lisa, pete and Sam so very sorry for your loss. I will miss Pj so much
Paula
June 19, 2021
All our love and prayers for you at this difficult time. May PJ soar high with his angel wings knowing how much he was loved...