Peter Shrapnel FRANK
Of Colden, NY, passed away on October 18, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born September 16, 1948, in Buffalo. Son of Donald C. Frank and Nita Beth Weatherly Frank. He is preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Penelope "Penny" Frank Hahn. He is survived by five cousins and a large circle of friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main Street, Springville where a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered at: smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
