STEWART - Peter W.
Of Kenmore, NY, September 25, 2021. Husband of 69 years to the late Patricia A. (Fourneyron) Stewart; dear father of Stephen (late Beverly) Stewart, late David (Cathy) Stewart and late Joel (Aileen) Stewart; loving grandfather of Maureen (Lance) VanDusen, Stephen, Jessica, Daniel Stewart and Kelly (Nicholas) Schreiner; great-grandfather of Lance, Colin, Liam, Lincoln VanDusen and Andrew Joel Schreiner; brother of the late Mary (late Sigmund) Deptula, late Samuel (Marilyn) Stewart and the late Margaret Muetel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Andrew's RC Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., at Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, Saturday (October 9th) at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorials to Kenmore Mercy Hospital Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore 14217 are preferred. Condolences shared at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.