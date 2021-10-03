Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter W. STEWART
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
STEWART - Peter W.
Of Kenmore, NY, September 25, 2021. Husband of 69 years to the late Patricia A. (Fourneyron) Stewart; dear father of Stephen (late Beverly) Stewart, late David (Cathy) Stewart and late Joel (Aileen) Stewart; loving grandfather of Maureen (Lance) VanDusen, Stephen, Jessica, Daniel Stewart and Kelly (Nicholas) Schreiner; great-grandfather of Lance, Colin, Liam, Lincoln VanDusen and Andrew Joel Schreiner; brother of the late Mary (late Sigmund) Deptula, late Samuel (Marilyn) Stewart and the late Margaret Muetel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Andrew's RC Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., at Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, Saturday (October 9th) at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorials to Kenmore Mercy Hospital Foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore 14217 are preferred. Condolences shared at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
St Andrew's RC Church
1525 Sheridan Dr, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Pete and his wonderful wife volunteered endless hour of service to Kenmore Mercy Hospital in front desk and Pharmacy Department.
Mary Ellen kiedyk
Work
October 3, 2021
In memory of Kinsey Street and all of the holiday picnics; we remember "Aunt Pat" & "Uncle Peter". We will miss you.
Michael & Phyllis Decker
October 2, 2021
One of the kindest and gentlest men. He lives in your nearest neighbor, in every man.
Barbara Livingston
Friend
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results