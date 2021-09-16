STRZALKOWSKI - Peter J., Jr.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 12, 2021, at age 68. Loving father of Nicole, Michelle, Peter and Jessica Strzalkowski and John (Jessica) Jarvis; devoted grandfather of Anissa, Tony, Johnny and Camille; dear brother of the late Robert (Anita) and James (late Carol) Strzalkowski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) on Friday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St. on Saturday at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Interment with US Navy Military Honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.