Peter J. STRZALKOWSKI Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
STRZALKOWSKI - Peter J., Jr.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 12, 2021, at age 68. Loving father of Nicole, Michelle, Peter and Jessica Strzalkowski and John (Jessica) Jarvis; devoted grandfather of Anissa, Tony, Johnny and Camille; dear brother of the late Robert (Anita) and James (late Carol) Strzalkowski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) on Friday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St. on Saturday at 9:30AM. Please assemble at church. Interment with US Navy Military Honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY
Sep
18
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Assumption Church
435 Amherst St., NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. I know Peter through my late husband Michael. Their were good friends for many years. My prayers are with art this time.
Marcia (late Michael) Sullivan
Friend
September 17, 2021
