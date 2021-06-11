TRICOLI - Peter C.
June 8, 2021, age 95; beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Wydro) Tricoli; devoted father of Philip (Judy), Lisa (Michael) Solly and predeceased by Donna (James) Jankowiak and Dina (late Tony) Deluca; loving grandfather of six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Tina (late Al) Ferguson, Philip (Frances) Tricoli, Rosie (late Michael) Incorvia, Martin (Jackie) Tricoli and predeceased by Bessie (late Paul) Siska, James (Terry) Tricoli and Charles (late Angela) Tricoli; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited to assemble at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059 to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Save the Michaels of the World, Inc. at https://savethemichaels.org
or PO Box 55, Buffalo, NY 14207. Share memories and condolences on Peter's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.