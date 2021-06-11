Menu
Peter C. TRICOLI
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street
Elma, NY
TRICOLI - Peter C.
June 8, 2021, age 95; beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Wydro) Tricoli; devoted father of Philip (Judy), Lisa (Michael) Solly and predeceased by Donna (James) Jankowiak and Dina (late Tony) Deluca; loving grandfather of six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Tina (late Al) Ferguson, Philip (Frances) Tricoli, Rosie (late Michael) Incorvia, Martin (Jackie) Tricoli and predeceased by Bessie (late Paul) Siska, James (Terry) Tricoli and Charles (late Angela) Tricoli; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.). Family and friends are invited to assemble at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY 14059 to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Interment to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Save the Michaels of the World, Inc. at https://savethemichaels.org or PO Box 55, Buffalo, NY 14207. Share memories and condolences on Peter's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel Church
5271 Clinton St., Elma, NY
8 Entries
Dear Tricoli Family, we are sorry to read about your Dad's passing. We have the best of memories of Pete over the years. I loved talking with him about laboratory experiences, Buffalo sports teams, gardening, Italian food and so many other interesting things. Pete was a very gracious man, kind hearted and always had a smile and a story for me. God blessed him with 95 years of fulfilled life and we were always happy to spend some time to share it with him. Rest well Pete, you will always be in our hearts and minds. Tony & Debbie Boncore Chicopee, MA
Tony Boncore
June 12, 2021
I am so sad to hear the news. Worked with Pete at Bureauveritas for many years. For some reason even though I had not kept in touch with Pete for almost 18 years I thought about him on May 28th last month, found his number on the web and called him. Though he did not remember me immediately he made the connection and we spoke for 15 minutes. He enquired about my adopted son, wife and other kids. I was impressed with his memory. He told me he was healthy for his age and I was so happy to hear that. Though very sad I am happy that I got to speak with him. Please accept our heartfelt condolences
Srini venkataraman
Work
June 11, 2021
Worked with Pete at Bureau Veritas for many years. Such a wonderful and caring man. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. God Bless!
Michelle Korkowicz
Work
June 11, 2021
BVCPS Family Co-worker's
June 11, 2021
Fond memories of a meal in Ischia sitting in a restaurant and watching the people stroll by.. He was happy to be visiting Italy.
Carl and Marcia
June 11, 2021
I'm so sorry for his family's loss. Working along side with Pete for many years was such a pleasure and joy. I learned a lot from him and his old-school chemistry knowledge. Memories of him and his entertaining personality will never die...especially his laugh.
Chris Thiel
Work
June 11, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. I pray Mr. Tricoli will Rest In Peace
Brian and Nanci Trzepkowski
Family
June 10, 2021
Pa, was a great father in law, I always had the best talks and coffees with him, I loved helping Pa fix things at his house because he was so appreciative. He will be missed
Mike Solly
Family
June 10, 2021
