I am so sad to hear the news. Worked with Pete at Bureauveritas for many years. For some reason even though I had not kept in touch with Pete for almost 18 years I thought about him on May 28th last month, found his number on the web and called him. Though he did not remember me immediately he made the connection and we spoke for 15 minutes. He enquired about my adopted son, wife and other kids. I was impressed with his memory. He told me he was healthy for his age and I was so happy to hear that. Though very sad I am happy that I got to speak with him. Please accept our heartfelt condolences

Srini venkataraman Work June 11, 2021