VRANJES - Peter

Of Lackawanna, NY, September 3rd, 2020. Beloved husband of Mildred "Tootsie" (nee Rudich) Vranjes for 63 years; dearest father of Peter (Michele), Deborah (late Lawrence) Adymy, Mark (Shelley) and Kimberly Hensley; grandfather of Nicole (Dane) Gaynor, LeeAnn, Lauren (Evan) Vasco, Kristina, Michael (Tess), Matthew, Jamie (Jeremy) Royster and the late Jessica and Jillian Hensley; also survived by four great-grandchildren; son of the late Nikola and Dragica (nee Resanovic) Vranjes; brother of Anna (Donald) Polder and the late Charles (late Charlotte), Mildred Hacic, Stella (Patrick) Wojick, Steven (Vivian), Samuel (Stephanie), Rose (late Joseph) Gardina; also survived by many nieces, nephews, kumovi and friends. Relatives and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 S. Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Monday from 4-8 PM. Prayers, Tuesday, 10:30 AM with funeral service at St. Stephen's Serbian Orthodox Church (Abbott and Weber Rd.) Lackawanna NY, at 11 AM. Pomen Monday, at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.