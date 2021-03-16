Menu
Peter A. ZELAKIEWICZ
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
ZELAKIEWICZ - Peter A.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved companion of Ellen Weeman; loving son of Paul and Darla (nee Cunningham) Zelakiewicz; dear brother of Jeffrey, Erin and Jason Zelakiewicz; cherished uncle of Kayla and Laura Zelakiewicz. Peter loved fishing and bowling and was an active member of the Sons of The American Legion. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Dr., Wednesday 2-7 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home Thursday at 9:30 AM. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Park. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Mar
18
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember how very often, and, how lovingly Bonnie would talk about Peter and all of her nieces and nephews. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers, Carol Schuster
Carol Schuster
March 17, 2021
