ZELAKIEWICZ - Peter A.
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved companion of Ellen Weeman; loving son of Paul and Darla (nee Cunningham) Zelakiewicz; dear brother of Jeffrey, Erin and Jason Zelakiewicz; cherished uncle of Kayla and Laura Zelakiewicz. Peter loved fishing and bowling and was an active member of the Sons of The American Legion. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Sheridan/Eggert Dr., Wednesday 2-7 PM. A funeral service will be celebrated at the funeral home Thursday at 9:30 AM. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Park. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 16, 2021.