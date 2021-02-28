Menu
Petra JULIAS
JULIAS - Petra (nee Ruthel)
On February 24, 2021, at age 55. Loving wife of 33 years to Steven C. Julias; cherished sister of Michael Ruthel and Manuela Al-Harbi; daughter of the late Roswitha and Philipp Ruthel; daughter-in-law of Allison and Phillip Julias III; sister-in- law of Phillip IV (Janeth) Julias and Kimberly (William) Borchert; also survived by several nieces and nephews; fur-mom of Iggy, the late Hanna and Libby. Petra enjoyed crafting, antiquing, gardening, spending time with her friends, family and rescue dogs. Services were held privately by the family. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com


My thoughts and prayers are with you
Kenneth smith
March 1, 2021
My heart hurts. The tears won´t stop. What a truly awesome person and friend. I will miss her so!
Nancy Stanton
February 28, 2021
