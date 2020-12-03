Drinkard - Petrina
(nee DeMarco)
December 1, 2020, age 80, passed away after a long illness. Born in Buffalo
to the late Salvatore DeMarco and Ma- falda Bianchi DeMarco. Survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Gerald A. Drinkard: devoted mother of Lisa Boron (Barry Small), Pamela (Paul) Badding, Andrea (Dennis) Galenski. Cherished grandmother of Alexis, Kayla, Lauren, Natalie, Jake, Allissa and Megan; also survived by her sister JoAnn Lewandowski (David) and many adored nieces, nephew and cousins. Petrina previously worked at the Equitable Life Insurance Company and maintained close contact with friends made there. She worked for the Town of Clarence and volunteered at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home. Petrina was a nature lover who could always be found in the garden when the weather was nice. Petrina loved taking walks and was devoted to her family and dog Sam. For the last 3 years Petrina lived at the Brothers of Mercy Nursing home in Clarence. While there, she was cared for by many loving nurses and staff who excelled in every professional way possible. Prior to Brothers, Petrina lived for 5 years at the Bristol Village located on Clarence Center Road in Clarence. While there, she made many friends of staff and other residents. The wonderful and attentive care by the staff at Bristol made her transition through various stages of her decline much easier. Relatives and friends may visit the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Friday, from 4-7 PM. Current restrictions limit the number of persons in the funeral home and we welcome you to visit with family and ask for your patience if you experience delays. Masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Parish (new Church), located on Stahley Rd., near Transit Rd., on Saturday, at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brothers of Mercy Nursing Home, 10570 Bergtold Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Condolences online may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernaeastamherst.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.