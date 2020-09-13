SCHABER - Petrina R.

(nee DiSalvo)

Petrina passed away to her Lord peacefully April 28, 2020, at the age of 89. She was an active and well-loved resident of Seneca Health Care for 11 years. She will be greatly missed for her sound advice, warmth, kindness, amazing cooking skills and singing to the very end with a voice of an angel. She was predeceased by her son, Conrad Schaber; and brother, Nicholas (Karen) Maile; she is survived by her sister, Nina (Louis) Fricano; children, Peter (Deborah), Michael (Sharlene), David (Barbara) and Camille (Carl) Stafford; beloved grandchildren, Dawn, Dana, Justin, Rebecka, Victoria, Peter, Jennifer, Katelyn and Kyle; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews and numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 135 N. Ogden St., Buffalo, NY 14206, on September 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Face coverings Required. Donations can be made in her honor to your local food pantry. Arrangements by the MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.