AZZARETTO - Philip S.
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 28, 2021. Dearest father of Philip A. (Tonya) Azzaretto, Elisha L. Guffy, Jason G. Azzaretto and Jesse Small; grandfather of Mercedes, Lexus, Aubrey, Adrian and Kayla; great-grandfather of Alana, Weston, Jacob and Noah; son of the late Sylvester J. and Phyllis F. (Minotti) Azzaretto; brother of Carmen (Lois) Azzaretto; also survived by nieces and nephews; loving companion of Kathy Issac. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.