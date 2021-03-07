Menu
Philip S. AZZARETTO
AZZARETTO - Philip S.
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 28, 2021. Dearest father of Philip A. (Tonya) Azzaretto, Elisha L. Guffy, Jason G. Azzaretto and Jesse Small; grandfather of Mercedes, Lexus, Aubrey, Adrian and Kayla; great-grandfather of Alana, Weston, Jacob and Noah; son of the late Sylvester J. and Phyllis F. (Minotti) Azzaretto; brother of Carmen (Lois) Azzaretto; also survived by nieces and nephews; loving companion of Kathy Issac. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


sorry to see Phil has passed. It's been a long time but we were good friends. RIP Phil hope they have fast cars in heaven. I know how much you enjoyed yours!
SALLY ZAK
March 8, 2021
Phil my friend you will be missed RIP BUDDY
SHAWN S
March 7, 2021
drinking Moonshine with Phill ( Azzi ) RIP. my friend. Good Times remembered. Pete.
Pete Mielcarek
March 7, 2021
Phil & family- We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. With Deepest Sympathy.
Michelle & Julio Cortes'
March 2, 2021
