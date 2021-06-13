Menu
Sister Philip Marie CIRINCIONE SSJ
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CIRINCIONE - Sister Philip Marie, SSJ
June 10, 2021. Daughter of the late Salvatore "Sam" and Ramona Filutze Cirincione; sister of the late Vincent "Jim" (Carm), Joseph (Angie) Cirincione, Fannie (Charles) Morgante, Philip Cirincione and Genvieve Songer; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and Sisters in Religious Community. Friends may call Tuesday, 11 AM - 1 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Prayer Service will follow the visitation at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
15
Prayer Service
1:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Forever in the hearts of all she met. Until we meet again my teacher, mentor and friend
Andrea P Howard
School
June 15, 2021
A wonderful, warm , compassionate, and energetic person. I was a St. Anns parishioner who met Sr. Philip Marie through shared activities of the Central City Catholic Churches. Always looked forward to seeing Sr. Philip Marie, my favorite nun! I will miss her.
Sarah Sutcliff
Friend
June 15, 2021
My fondest memories are the days of St. Boniface Church on Maple Street in the Fruitbelt of Buffalo. Sr. Philip Marie you were the first I met back in the early 70's. You will forever have a place in my heart.
Maureen Satchell
Family
June 14, 2021
There was nothing better in life than hanging around the nuns I have so many memories when us kids grew up. Her best friend Sister Veronica Ann and I really became friends over the years. The best was going to the family reunions in Dunkirk. All of us kids were there. About 50 of us. Camp fires and fireworks (that I got in trouble because I brought them). But Sister Veronica Ann light them. Not Me.
Joey Cirincione Jr.
Family
June 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jackie Brantley
Friend
June 13, 2021
Rest in Peace I enjoyed every minute with you in our meetings. Truly a wonderful person who I will love forever. Enjoy your journey with Jesus. You will never be forgotten.
Susan Griffo
Friend
June 13, 2021
Sister I can´t tell you how me and our family appreciate the continued love you´re shown us throughout our life. You worked in poor communities and alway told us we was rich through Christ,Thank you
Ronald Brantley
Friend
June 13, 2021
