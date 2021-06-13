CIRINCIONE - Sister Philip Marie, SSJ
June 10, 2021. Daughter of the late Salvatore "Sam" and Ramona Filutze Cirincione; sister of the late Vincent "Jim" (Carm), Joseph (Angie) Cirincione, Fannie (Charles) Morgante, Philip Cirincione and Genvieve Songer; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and Sisters in Religious Community. Friends may call Tuesday, 11 AM - 1 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Prayer Service will follow the visitation at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2021.