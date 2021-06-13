There was nothing better in life than hanging around the nuns I have so many memories when us kids grew up. Her best friend Sister Veronica Ann and I really became friends over the years. The best was going to the family reunions in Dunkirk. All of us kids were there. About 50 of us. Camp fires and fireworks (that I got in trouble because I brought them). But Sister Veronica Ann light them. Not Me.

Joey Cirincione Jr. Family June 13, 2021