DIEFENBACH - Philip Robert

Passed away in Nashville, TN on December 26, 2021 after a long illness.

He was born in Buffalo, New York, on January 18, 1933, to Norman and Katherine Schmidt Diefenbach. Phil is survived by wife, Susan (nee Wallace); five children, Hans, Gretchen Howell (Pat), Susan Smith (Kevin), Victoria Ahrens (Daniel) and Keith Forsman (Madoka); 5 grandchildren, Mark Diefenbach, Pamela Raymond (Zach), Meagan Ahrens, Elizabeth Gray (Nate) and Christian Howell; and 4 great-grandchildren, Lucas, William and Logan Gray, and Riley Raymond.He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Jean Sawdoo,(late Russell) and brothers, Norman (late Molly) and Christian (late Nancy) Diefenbach. Phil proudly served his country as a medic in the US Navy. He was a graduate of the University of Buffalo, with a degree in Chemistry, and retired as a manager at Dunlop Tire. Phil was a member of Parkside Lutheran Church in Buffalo for over 60 years. A Memorial Service will be held next spring in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory, to Aveanna Hospice, 235 Noah Drive, Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37064 or to Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.