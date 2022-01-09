Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip Robert DIEFENBACH
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Woodlawn Memorial Park
660 Thompson Ln
Nashville, TN
DIEFENBACH - Philip Robert
Passed away in Nashville, TN on December 26, 2021 after a long illness.
He was born in Buffalo, New York, on January 18, 1933, to Norman and Katherine Schmidt Diefenbach. Phil is survived by wife, Susan (nee Wallace); five children, Hans, Gretchen Howell (Pat), Susan Smith (Kevin), Victoria Ahrens (Daniel) and Keith Forsman (Madoka); 5 grandchildren, Mark Diefenbach, Pamela Raymond (Zach), Meagan Ahrens, Elizabeth Gray (Nate) and Christian Howell; and 4 great-grandchildren, Lucas, William and Logan Gray, and Riley Raymond.He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Jean Sawdoo,(late Russell) and brothers, Norman (late Molly) and Christian (late Nancy) Diefenbach. Phil proudly served his country as a medic in the US Navy. He was a graduate of the University of Buffalo, with a degree in Chemistry, and retired as a manager at Dunlop Tire. Phil was a member of Parkside Lutheran Church in Buffalo for over 60 years. A Memorial Service will be held next spring in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory, to Aveanna Hospice, 235 Noah Drive, Suite 300, Franklin, TN 37064 or to Parkside Lutheran Church, 2 Wallace Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home & Woodlawn Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your family have peace and serenity during this difficult time.
Judy
Other
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results