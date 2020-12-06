Menu
Entered into rest December 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 35 years to Laurie (nee Wojdula); devoted father of Laura, Anthony (Ashlynn Doria) and the late LeeAnn Wiechec; cherished grandfather of Jadelee Wiechec; loving son of the late Henry and Rose Wiechec. Dear brother of Marie (Thomas) Manikowski and Michael Wiechec; uncle to several nieces and nephews. Philip is the co-owner of the famous Wiechec's Lounge, a family run business for over 50. Proud member of the Wiechec's SAC. No prior visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be left at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
