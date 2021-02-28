GRALNIK - Phillip
February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Rykert) Gralnik; loving father of Todd (Sarah) Gralnik and Lesley Gralnik; cherished Grampa of Kylie, Emme, Ally, Mikayla and Susanna; son of the late Norman and Alice Gralnik; son-in-law of Jean Rykert and the late Ward Rykert; dear brother of Edward (Jean) Gralnik; brother-in-law of Jill (Mark) Smith and Jan Rykert; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday, April 25th, from 2-4 PM, where a Memorial Service will follow at 4 PM. Phil worked as a dispatcher for CSX Railroad for 34 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's memory to Elderwood at Amherst or Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 77. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.