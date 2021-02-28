Menu
Philip GRALNIK
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
GRALNIK - Phillip
February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Rykert) Gralnik; loving father of Todd (Sarah) Gralnik and Lesley Gralnik; cherished Grampa of Kylie, Emme, Ally, Mikayla and Susanna; son of the late Norman and Alice Gralnik; son-in-law of Jean Rykert and the late Ward Rykert; dear brother of Edward (Jean) Gralnik; brother-in-law of Jill (Mark) Smith and Jan Rykert; survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Sunday, April 25th, from 2-4 PM, where a Memorial Service will follow at 4 PM. Phil worked as a dispatcher for CSX Railroad for 34 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phil's memory to Elderwood at Amherst or Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 77. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
25
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Apr
25
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
I was saddened to hear that yet another fine train dispatcher that was enjoyable to work with has died, seemingly before their time. I have many fond memories of "The Growler", as he was affectionately known. My prayer is that God has granted him final peace, and will give comfort to his survivors.
Hayden J. Vredenburg
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Nancy. Been a long while. Hope u r well.
Gail oles
March 2, 2021
our hearts are heavy hearing this.
The Jauchs
March 1, 2021
My condolences to the Gralink Family. Worked with Phil at Selkirk.
Charles otten
March 1, 2021
Very sorry for your loss! Worked with Phil for many years at CSX! He was a very good friend. RIP
Bobby & Denise Garza
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Phil´s passing. I worked with him in Selkirk. He was a truly dedicated dispatcher. Rest in peace
Judy Friedman
February 28, 2021
