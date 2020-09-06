Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Philip H. BLEY Jr.
BLEY - Philip H., Jr.
Of Eden, NY, September 4, 2020. Former husband of Diana Bley; ather of Colleen (Bryan) Roof, Jonathan (Jennifer) Bley and Colin Bley; grandfather of five; brother of James (Gail) Bley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. In lieu of flowers, a music scholarship has been set up at Matt's Music in Phil's name. More information and condolences shared at www.LaingFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.