BLEY - Philip H., Jr.
Of Eden, NY, September 4, 2020. Former husband of Diana Bley; ather of Colleen (Bryan) Roof, Jonathan (Jennifer) Bley and Colin Bley; grandfather of five; brother of James (Gail) Bley. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the LAING FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. In lieu of flowers, a music scholarship has been set up at Matt's Music in Phil's name. More information and condolences shared at www.LaingFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.