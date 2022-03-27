HORWATH - Philip F.

Age 87, of Venice, FL, March 18, 2022. Mr. Horwath was born May 10, 1934, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Frank "Frenchy" and Charlotte (Bojarski) Horwath. He was a retired Police Captain, with the Town of Tonawanda Police. He was also a US Air Force veteran. He was an avid bowler and golfer, a former member of the Brighton Mens Club, Tonawanda Twilight League and Caloosa Country Club of Sun City Center. He is survived by his wife, Laura Horwath (Chojnacki) of Venice, FL and sons, Jeffery (Holly) of Lancaster, NY and Craig of Venice, FL. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Gabrielle Horwath Spaulding; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and Memorial will be held by the family at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.