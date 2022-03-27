Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip F. HORWATH
HORWATH - Philip F.
Age 87, of Venice, FL, March 18, 2022. Mr. Horwath was born May 10, 1934, in Buffalo, NY, to the late Frank "Frenchy" and Charlotte (Bojarski) Horwath. He was a retired Police Captain, with the Town of Tonawanda Police. He was also a US Air Force veteran. He was an avid bowler and golfer, a former member of the Brighton Mens Club, Tonawanda Twilight League and Caloosa Country Club of Sun City Center. He is survived by his wife, Laura Horwath (Chojnacki) of Venice, FL and sons, Jeffery (Holly) of Lancaster, NY and Craig of Venice, FL. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Gabrielle Horwath Spaulding; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and Memorial will be held by the family at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.