HUTCHEN - Reverend Philip Houston, Sr.
On April 6, 2022 our Lord saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 15, 2022, 6 PM-8 PM and Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10 AM-11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton Street, Buffalo, New York, where the Home Going Celebration will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, New York. Final arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences and reflections online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.