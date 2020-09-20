O'SHEA - Philip J. Jr., Esq. "Chip"
September 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah Bergeron O'Shea and his former wife, the late Candace Collins Adams; loving father of Philip (Jacqueline) O'Shea III; Andrew W. O'Shea and Shannon (Peter) Leonard; dearest grandfather of Emma Katherine, Hannah Grace, Elizabeth Katherine, and Hadley Grace; dear brother of Colleen (Brian) Mahoney, Megeen (Joseph) Vergo and the late Cynthia (late Nick) DiMartina; survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life to honor Chip will be held at a later date. Donations in Chip's honor may be made to the Volunteer Lawyers Project (https://ecbavlp.com
), (Global Citizens (globalcitizens.org
), or the Bison Fund (bisonfund.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.