SCHEELER - Philip J.
Of Orchard Park, born July 27, 1929, entered into rest November 28, 2020. He was 91. For 58 years he was a Realtor in the Orchard Park area, as well as a voice, TV and movie actor. Born in Buffalo NY he graduated from Bennett High School and attended the University of Buffalo, Millard Fillmore College. Mr. Scheeler was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served as a petty officer 2nd class with the 6th fleet. When his service ended he worked for the Fuller Brush Company as a Field Manager training new sales employees. A licensed real estate broker since 1962, he operated Scheeler Real Estate for 14 years. He was a member of the Buffalo/Niagara Association of Realtors with designation of Realtor Emeritus. He was a senior member of the Screen Actors Guild as well as a member of Nativity of Our Lord Church and American Legion Post 567. He studied acting at Studio Arena Theatre. He played parts in The Crucible, The Spiders Web, The King and I as well as Operation Mad Ball at Melody Fair. He appeared in numerous television advertisements including Mighty Taco, True Value Hardware, Reeds Jewelers, Time Warner Cable and Kwik Fill Gasoline. His shining moment was in 1993, auditioning for and winning the part of Laura's father for one episode of the soap opera General Hospital. He also played roles in films such as The Soldier, Best Friends, The Natural and most recently Marshall and Cold Brook. Phil loved his family, gardening, golf and travel. He was a devoted husband of the late Lois C. Scheeler; he is the father of Paul A Scheeler of Buffalo, Stephen P. Scheeler of Sydney Australia, the late Christopher J. Scheeler and the late Susan C. Scheeler; brother of the late Martin E. Scheeler of Sacramento, CA, the late Geraldine A. Bodie Poynton of Clarence, NY; proud grandfather of Maya and Angelita Scheeler of Sydney Australia and a step-brother to the late John C. Scheeler and the late William F. Scheeler. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 3rd at 10 o'clock at the Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Avenue, Orchard Park. Interment is private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.