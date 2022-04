JARMACK - Philip A.

Age 91, of Plantation, Florida, passed away March 12, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, New York on September 3, 1929. He was preceded in death by his parents: Philip and Mary Jarmack and his wife: Virginia Jarmack (nee Forton). Philip is survived by his loving sisters: Marie Koch, Rita Franco and Teresa Markey; numerous nieces, nephews and an extended family.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.