HABERSTRO - Philip L., IV
November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Bonnie Zimmerman; dear brother of James K. (Frances) of Gig Harbor, WA and Gregory W. Haberstro of Plattsburgh, NY; brother-in-law of Beth A. Zimmerman; loving uncle of Ian J., Elizabeth, William J., John W., Adam M., Katherine G., Christopher M. and Matthew S.; also survived by great nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Philip's memory to the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and WNY at www.creatinghealthycommunities.org
. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.