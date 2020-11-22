Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Philip L. HABERSTRO IV
HABERSTRO - Philip L., IV
November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Bonnie Zimmerman; dear brother of James K. (Frances) of Gig Harbor, WA and Gregory W. Haberstro of Plattsburgh, NY; brother-in-law of Beth A. Zimmerman; loving uncle of Ian J., Elizabeth, William J., John W., Adam M., Katherine G., Christopher M. and Matthew S.; also survived by great nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Philip's memory to the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and WNY at www.creatinghealthycommunities.org. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.