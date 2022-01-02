Menu
Philip J. LYNCH
LYNCH - Philip J.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne (nee Bennett); loving father of Michael Sr., Joseph, Patricia and the late Timothy; dearest grandfather of Shannon (Eric) Zapalowski, Michael Jr. (Shelby Kluss) Lynch, Megan Lynch and Sam Vogenauer; great-grandfather of Bennett, August and the late Timothy John; brother of the late James (late Florence), late Mary Jane (late Norman) Buechi and the late Raymond (Liz). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Wednesday morning at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). No prior visitation. Share memories and online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church
NY
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Joe I am so sorry for your loss my friend!! I have prayed everyday for you and your family!!
I miss not seeing you at the office!! Know You and your family will always be in my prayers
Colleen Donovan
Friend
January 4, 2022
Our sympathies for your family! The Macko Family!
Macko Family
January 2, 2022
