LYNCH - Philip J.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 30, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Yvonne (nee Bennett); loving father of Michael Sr., Joseph, Patricia and the late Timothy; dearest grandfather of Shannon (Eric) Zapalowski, Michael Jr. (Shelby Kluss) Lynch, Megan Lynch and Sam Vogenauer; great-grandfather of Bennett, August and the late Timothy John; brother of the late James (late Florence), late Mary Jane (late Norman) Buechi and the late Raymond (Liz). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Wednesday morning at 10 AM. (Please assemble at church). No prior visitation. Share memories and online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.