JOHNSON - Philip M.
November 26, 2020. Loving father of Mark (Tatianna), Brent Johnson and Emilee Johnson; cherished grandfather of Nadja and Thalia Johnson; dear son of Joan (nee Schroeder) Johnson and the late Philip A. Johnson; brother of Scott Johnson and the late Eric and Adam Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.