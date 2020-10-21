CICERO - Philip S.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 13, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.