Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Philip S. CICERO
CICERO - Philip S.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 13, 2020. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St., Buffalo on Friday morning at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.