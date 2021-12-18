Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip J. BURKHARDT Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
BURKHARDT - Phillip J., Sr.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 16, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Reimer); loving father of Sheila (Thomas) Held, Phillip J. Jr. (Lisa) Burkhardt and Ann (Brian) Keicher; dearest grandfather of Elizabeth (Ricky) Martinez, Kyle and Eric Held, Brandon and Megan Burkhardt, Valerie and Matthew Keicher; great-grandfather of Willow; brother of James (Teresa); also predeceased by brothers and sisters and survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday from 1-5 PM, with a Mass of Christian burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Monday morning at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
He was a wonderful person throughout his life and we have so many memories with him and Elaine. They will be sorely missed
William and Thelma Dabb
Friend
December 20, 2021
Thinking of the family at this difficult time, he was a lovely man.
Richard and Valerie Matters
Family
December 20, 2021
I love you Uncle Phil
Julie Reimer
Family
December 19, 2021
We will carry the sounds of Uncle Phil's laughter in our hearts always.
Sean and Judy Walsh
Family
December 18, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kathy Reimer
Family
December 18, 2021
The cotton family
December 18, 2021
Matthew Keicher
Grandchild
December 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Norman and Nancy Reimer
Family
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results