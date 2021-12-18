BURKHARDT - Phillip J., Sr.
Of Lancaster, NY, December 16, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Elaine (Reimer); loving father of Sheila (Thomas) Held, Phillip J. Jr. (Lisa) Burkhardt and Ann (Brian) Keicher; dearest grandfather of Elizabeth (Ricky) Martinez, Kyle and Eric Held, Brandon and Megan Burkhardt, Valerie and Matthew Keicher; great-grandfather of Willow; brother of James (Teresa); also predeceased by brothers and sisters and survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Sunday from 1-5 PM, with a Mass of Christian burial being celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, Monday morning at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 18, 2021.