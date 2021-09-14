Menu
Phillip A. MARTORANA Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
MARTORANA - Phillip A., Sr.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Grace V. (nee Szefel) Martorana. Devoted father of Marcy Martorana, Tricia (Edward) Paciolla and the late Phillip A. Martorana, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Grace and Victoria Paciolla. Loving son of the late Michael and Grace Martorana. Dear brother of Vera Sacco, Carmen (Anna) Martorana and the late Kay Martorana, Pearl Martorana, Viola (late Sam) Rizzo and Angela Bonvissuto; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday, from 2-6:30 PM, where Military and Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Martorana was an Army veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences online may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Sep
17
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to read of Phils passing. I have fond memories of phil and his family. Carmen,Skip my heart felt condolences to your family. I will call you my friend.
iggie calabrese
Friend
September 17, 2021
Such a wonderful man. Someone to look up to. You have my heart and my love.
Marian Rizzo
September 15, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Carmen, & Mortorana Family, so sorry for your loss of your brother Phil, I have many fond memories of him from our days on Busti Avenue, May Phil, Rest in Peace! He will be forever in my prayers.
Samuel Bordonaro
Friend
September 14, 2021
