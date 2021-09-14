MARTORANA - Phillip A., Sr.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest September 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Grace V. (nee Szefel) Martorana. Devoted father of Marcy Martorana, Tricia (Edward) Paciolla and the late Phillip A. Martorana, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Grace and Victoria Paciolla. Loving son of the late Michael and Grace Martorana. Dear brother of Vera Sacco, Carmen (Anna) Martorana and the late Kay Martorana, Pearl Martorana, Viola (late Sam) Rizzo and Angela Bonvissuto; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday, from 2-6:30 PM, where Military and Funeral Services will immediately follow. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Mr. Martorana was an Army veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences online may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.