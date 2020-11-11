WANAT - Phillip
Of Depew, NY, November 10, 2020, beloved husband of Ellen (Dudkowski); loving father of Christopher (Jocelyn) Wanat; step-father Janelle (Brian) Kraft and John (Ashley) Kaniecki; papa of Joshua, Jade, Tyler, Emmarie and Viera; brother of Paul (Tracy) and the late Edward Wanat; brother-in-law of John (Charlotte) Dudkowski, Rose (Conrad) Jurek, Carol (Vladimir) Jovic and Joan Lawless; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 1-7 PM, Funeral Service will be held privately with the family. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.