Phillip WANAT
1960 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1960
DIED
November 10, 2020
WANAT - Phillip
Of Depew, NY, November 10, 2020, beloved husband of Ellen (Dudkowski); loving father of Christopher (Jocelyn) Wanat; step-father Janelle (Brian) Kraft and John (Ashley) Kaniecki; papa of Joshua, Jade, Tyler, Emmarie and Viera; brother of Paul (Tracy) and the late Edward Wanat; brother-in-law of John (Charlotte) Dudkowski, Rose (Conrad) Jurek, Carol (Vladimir) Jovic and Joan Lawless; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday, from 1-7 PM, Funeral Service will be held privately with the family. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
PHIL WAS A GREAT GUY.MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Dennis Toomey
Coworker
November 10, 2020